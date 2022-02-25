Missing Waterford teenager located safe and well, Gardai confirm
Gardai have confirmed a 15 year old boy missing for over a week has been located safe and well.
Public assistance was sought by Gardai to track the whereabouts of Bobby Power since he went missing from Waterford on Sunday February 13.
An Garda Síochána would like to thank the public for their help in this matter.
No further action is required.
