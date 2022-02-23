Waterford Gardai catch drug-driver without tax speeding at 142km/h in 100km/h zone
A driver caught speeding in a 100km/h zone yesterday evening (Tuesday February 22) has also tested positive for drugs.
Waterford Roads Policing Unit stopped the vehicle during routine speed checks after the driver was found to be travelling at 142km/h in a 100km/h zone.
Following a roadside test, the driver tested positive for cannabis and cocaine consumption.
The vehicle's tax was also found to be out of date and the car was seized.
The penalty in Ireland for driving without tax is a €60 fixed charge fine, with three penalty points and a fixed charge of €80 issued for speeding offences.
A maximum fine of €5,000 and up to 6 months imprisonment on summary conviction can be expected for drug drivers, with a possible four year disqualification and six year disqualification for a subsequent offence.
