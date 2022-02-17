BREAKING: Met Eireann issues Status Red Weather Warning for parts of Ireland for Storm Eunice

Met Eireann has issued a Status Red Weather Warning for parts of Ireland for Storm Eunice.

A Staus Red Strom Warning has been issued for Cork and Kerry with a Status Orange Storm Warning issued for Clare, Galway, Waterford, Wexford, Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Tipperary, Kilkenny, Carlow, Wicklow, Laois, Offaly and Dublin.

A Status Yellow Wind, Rain and Snow Warning is also in place for all of Ireland.

#StormEunice will bring challenging and disruptive conditions on Friday due to very strong winds, heavy rain and snow.



⚠️Weather Warnings for #rain, #wind and #snow are in place.



⚠️Keep an eye on the latest warnings and updates over the coming days

The Status Red Storm Warning for Cork and Kerry warns that Storm Eunice will track quickly over Ireland tonight and Friday morning bringing severe and damaging winds. Southwest winds veering northwest will reach mean speeds in excess of 80 km/h with gusts in excess of 130 km/h. Some coastal flooding, especially at high tide. That warning is in place from 3am until 8am on Friday.

The Status Orange Storm Warning for Clare, Galway, Waterford, Wexford, Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Tipperary, Kilkenny, Carlow, Wicklow, Laois, Offaly and Dublin warns that southwest or cyclonic winds becoming northwest will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts up to 130 km/h. Some coastal flooding, especially at high tide. The warning is in place from 3am until 11am on Friday.

The Status Yellow Wind, Rain and Snow Warning states that Storm Eunice will track over Ireland on Thursday night and on Friday bringing very strong winds and falls of heavy rain, sleet and snow. Some disruption is likely along with a possibility of coastal and spot flooding. Warnings will be updated on Thursday morning. That warning is in place 1am on Friday until 3pm on Friday.