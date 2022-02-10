Waterford Adults say the COVID-19 Pandemic has made them more likely to give up smoking

New research from LloydsPharmacy finds that over 70% of Irish smokers have previously tried to give up cigarettes and have been unsuccessful.

LloydsPharmacy staff are calling on the people of Waterford to ditch the habit and in turn, make Waterford a smoking-free zone.

Only 29% of those who smoke say they have talked to their Pharmacist about giving up smoking.

25% of Irish adults claim that they currently smoke with the highest incidence in those aged 35-44 (34%)

Cravings (63%) and stress (61%) cited as the biggest obstacles to giving up the habit.

LloydsPharmacy wants to raise awareness of the advice and product support available from their trained Pharmacy teams to help customers succeed with quitting smoking

LloydsPharmacy stores nationwide, want to make Irish consumers aware it’s never too late to quit smoking and that there are a range of services available to help. No matter when you decide to give up, the positive outcomes will enhance your overall health and wellbeing.

Smoking is the leading cause of avoidable deaths in Ireland* with 6,000 people dying each year from the effects of smoking.

LloydsPharmacy have released new research giving an insight into the obstacles and thoughts amongst Irish adults when it comes to breaking the habit of smoking. Almost 7 in 10 Irish adults claim that they have been smoking for 10 years or more, with women more likely to have done so than men. Shockingly, over half of those surveyed (53%) claimed to have first begun smoking under the legal age limit of 18 years old.

In Ireland, the current government target is for Ireland to be tobacco-free by 2025.

Individuals in the Waterford area looking to quit smoking can call into LloydsPharmacy in Dungarvan Shopping Centre or any of their 91 stores across Ireland where their highly trained staff members can offer advice, guides, and support to help customers on their quit smoking journey.

Visit LloydsPharmacy store locator for details on your local pharmacy location and opening hours.