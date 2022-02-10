ALERT: Burst water main in Waterford area

Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Killea Road, Dunmore East and surrounding areas in Co. Waterford.
Works are scheduled to take place until 4pm on 10 February.
Irish Water recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.
Hikers in the Knockmealdowns Mountains above Mount Melleray Abbey, one of the key landmarks on the St Declan's Way
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.