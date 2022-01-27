Waterford Senator says new IDA Advance Building Solution to commence construction in the coming weeks

According to Fine Gael Senator John Cummins, the contract for the construction of the third Advance Building Solution at IDA Butlerstown Business Park has been awarded to JJ Rhatigan & Company and is due to start on-site in the coming weeks.
Planning permission was granted to IDA Ireland by Waterford City and County Council for the third such Advanced Building Solution consisting of 4,000sqft office and light industrial/production space; vehicular and pedestrian entrance, signage, new timber post and rail site boundaries, car parking, cycle shelters, landscaping, a gas skid, underground storage tank, ESB substation, switch room, access road and all associated site works.
Senator Cummins said the news is 'welcome' and has been confirmed by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.
"In the last six months of 2021 alone, 600 jobs were announced by five companies, Bausch & Lomb, Tegus, Infosys BPM, Repligen and Horizon Therapeutics. Indeed these latter two companies are now located within the first two Advance Buildings which were developed by IDA at Butlerstown which underscores the importance of having purpose-built solutions in place to attract companies” added Mr Cummins.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.