25 Jan 2022

€24 million allocated to Waterford travel projects

Clodagh Nagle

25 Jan 2022 11:38 AM

More than €24 million has been allocated for active travel projects in Waterford as part of a €289 million of funding for walking and cycling infrastructure in 2022.

Projects that have received funding this year include the extension of the Waterford Greenway into the city centre, a new sustainable transport bridge over the river Suir, and the Waterford to Tramore Greenway.

Críostóir Ó Faoláin, the Green Party Local Area Rep for Dungarvan said this funding is a 'welcome boost' for Walking and Cycling projects in Waterford.

He said: "The new ‘Learn to Cycle’ facility in Dungarvan has put the town on the map, but there is still a lot of work to do to make Dungarvan a cycle friendly town with a safe network of cycling routes.

"There is no shortage of footpaths that need to be fixed either.

"The allocation of €3.5 million for the Dungarvan/Lismore Active Travel Programme, and a further €2.5 million for the Portlaw/Kilmacthomas area will kick off the development of quality infrastructure in West Waterford.”

These projects are part of the Government’s plan to develop almost 1,000km of new and improved walking and cycling infrastructure across the country by 2025.

The Safe Routes to School Programme is also included within this year’s Active Travel allocation.

This Programme commenced last year and aims to create new and safer walking and cycling routes within communities, alleviating congestion at the school gates and increasing the number of students who walk or cycle to school.

170 Schools around the country were selected in the first phase of delivery and works are expected to commence on many of them this year.

