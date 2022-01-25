High speed connectivity 'well underway' for County Waterford

National Broadband Ireland (NBI) has announced that fibre build works in Waterford are 'well underway'.

In Waterford, more than 6,300 premises have been surveyed to date with network designs completed to deliver the new Fibre to the Home (FTTH) network in the area with an anticipated date for connection.

NBI crews have started initial works for the build-in townlands across Waterford including Kilmacow, Mullinavat, Ballyfacey, Glenmore, Ballycorda, Kilmeaden, and Mooncoin.

These ‘make ready’ works pave the way for the next stage of deploying fibre on poles/ducts, and include the erection of poles, unblocking of ducts, and the insertion of subduct into existing ducts, for the fibre to be installed.

In County Waterford, there are 15,084 premises in the Intervention Area (IA), which includes homes, farms, commercial businesses, and schools.

This equates to 24% of all premises in the county. Under the National Broadband Plan, Waterford will see an investment of €59 million in the new high-speed fibre network.

This will enable e-learning, remote monitoring of livestock or equipment, e-health initiatives, better energy efficiency in the home, and more remote working.

NBI chief executive Peter Hendrick said the company was satisfied with the progress being made.

“Momentum has been steadily building in the progression of the National Broadband Plan rollout, with homes across the country being connected to high-speed broadband.

"Our teams continue to work on the rollout plan and substantial progress has been made from surveying, design, build to connection works.”