Search

25 Jan 2022

High speed connectivity 'well underway' for County Waterford

High speed connectivity 'well underway' for County Waterford

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

25 Jan 2022 11:29 AM

National Broadband Ireland (NBI) has announced that fibre build works in Waterford are 'well underway'.

In Waterford, more than 6,300 premises have been surveyed to date with network designs completed to deliver the new Fibre to the Home (FTTH) network in the area with an anticipated date for connection.

NBI crews have started initial works for the build-in townlands across Waterford including Kilmacow, Mullinavat, Ballyfacey, Glenmore, Ballycorda, Kilmeaden, and Mooncoin. 

Waterford company aims to save local property buyers €2 million in 2022

These ‘make ready’ works pave the way for the next stage of deploying fibre on poles/ducts, and include the erection of poles, unblocking of ducts, and the insertion of subduct into existing ducts, for the fibre to be installed.

In County Waterford, there are 15,084 premises in the Intervention Area (IA), which includes homes, farms, commercial businesses, and schools.

This equates to 24% of all premises in the county. Under the National Broadband Plan, Waterford will see an investment of €59 million in the new high-speed fibre network.

This will enable e-learning, remote monitoring of livestock or equipment, e-health initiatives, better energy efficiency in the home, and more remote working.

NBI chief executive Peter Hendrick said the company was satisfied with the progress being made.

“Momentum has been steadily building in the progression of the National Broadband Plan rollout, with homes across the country being connected to high-speed broadband.

"Our teams continue to work on the rollout plan and substantial progress has been made from surveying, design, build to connection works.”

Waterford Treasures ends year on a high

Waterford Wildcats are National Cup champions

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media