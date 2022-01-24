Waterford company aims to save local property buyers €2 million in 2022

Waterford property buyers are set to save up to a combined €2 million in legal and estate agent fees annually through a brand-new, locally headquartered service, Easyfees.ie, which launched today.

The new service, based in Tramore, combines the lowest solicitor and estate agent fees all into one package, offering a hassle-free alternative to customers, saving time and money as they go through the property-buying process.

In development for over a year, the Easyfees.ie team, with its extensive experience and knowledge of the industry, has created an independent panel of established and highly reputable local solicitors and estate agents to bring the best rates in the market to its clients.

Jason Clancy said: “Buying a property is the single-most expensive time in a person’s life. The time, effort, and stress of buying a home is only compounded by trying to find the best rate for conveyancing solicitors and estate agents. Easyfees.ie takes all of that out of the equation.”

“We have created a unique service that the Irish market has never seen before, which makes a real difference to people’s lives and more importantly, their wallets, using expertise and knowledge from local solicitors and estate agents. We are delighted to launch our new service in Waterford and look forward to working with people across the county during this important milestone.” added Mr Clancy.

Following an in-depth analysis of the Waterford property market from January-November 2021, Easyfees.ie found that 1,485 property transactions were made.

This was comprised of approximately 787 First-time buyers, 416 Mover/Purchasers, and 282 Buy-to-let/investors (based on the national market average).

Easyfees.ie has determined that, had every property buyer in Waterford fully availed of their services, Easyfees.ie could have saved customers the following (based on an average house price of €270,000):

