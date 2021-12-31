Death notices and funeral arrangements - Friday morning, December 31

The death has occurred of Noel Marshall

Larchville, Waterford City, Waterford

Sadly missed by his loving parents Thomas and Ann, sisters Evelyn, Caroline and Jacqueline, his sons Scott and Blake, their mother Jacqueline, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Noel Rest in Peace

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Saturday from 3 pm with prayers at 4 pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11:30 am (2nd January 2022) in St Paul’s Church followed by burial in Kilbarry Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael Byrne

Seaview Park, Tramore, Waterford / New Ross, Wexford

passed peacefully under the great care of the staff of Killure Bridge Nursing Home, surrounded by his loving family.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Janet; his adoring daughters Carmel and Julie; his loving son John; his loving grandchildren Adam, Ellen, Jane, Nick, Tomás, Eimear, and Seán; his five brothers and his six sisters; his sons in-law Tom and Paul (RIP); and his daughter in-law Adrienne. He will be forever missed by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, all his extended family, neighbours and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

Michael's remains will be reposing at Falconer's Funeral Home, Riverstown, Tramore, on Thursday, the 30th of December, from 5 pm to 7 pm. Michael's Requiem Mass will take place on New Year's Eve, Friday 31st of December, at 3 pm at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore, followed by burial immediately afterwards in St Declan's Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Francis Brian Byrne

Brussels and Grange Cottage, Ballincoush, Dungarvan, Waterford



Byrne, Francis Brian; Grange Cottage, Ballincoush, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford and Woluwe-St Pierre, Brussels, Belgium, December 27th 2021, peacefully at Chirec Delta Hospital, Brussels. Predeceased by his parents James and Joan Byrne, formerly of Davitt Avenue, Clonmel. Sadly missed by his sister Elizabeth Ann, brother John, nieces Anne-Marie and Deirdre, nephew Peter and grandniece Laura, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Brian will be cremated at Crematorium d'Uccle, Avenue Du Silence 62, Brussels 1180 on Monday, 3rd January 2022, at 2:15 p.m. A Memorial Service in Ireland will be held at a later date and inhumation of the ashes will take place in the family plot at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Silversprings, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary

The death has occurred of EILEEN FLYNN (née CRAIG)

Summerhill, Tramore, Waterford

Beloved wife of Peter. Deeply missed by her son Brian, daughters Caroline, Deirdre, Isobel and Susan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Jimmy and Harry, sister Carmel, daughter-in-law, sons-in-laws, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Eileen Rest In Peace

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Thursday from 3 pm with prayers at 4:30 pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11 am in the Holy Cross Church, Tramore followed by burial in St. Declan’s Cemetery, Riverstown.

Eileen's funeral cortége will be walking from her residence at approximately 10.45 am for mass on arrival at 11 am giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects.

Eileen’s Funeral Mass will be available to view from 11 am on Friday by following the link below:

The death has occurred of Paddy Long

20 Georges St, Portlaw, Waterford



Paddy, passed away on the 29th of December 2021, peacefully, in University Hospital Waterford, after a short illness surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his parents Eileen & John, and his brother Gerald. Paddy will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Eileen, his daughter Gillian, sons Dale, Darren and Christopher, his brothers Tony and Dob, sister Anne, his son-in-law Shane, daughters-in-law Geraldine and Lorraine, Christopher's partner Kelsey and son Charlie, his doting grandchildren Caoimhe, Ciara, Callum, Zane, Gerald, Sinead, Aoife, Tadhg, Ellie Mae and Cadhla, all his extended family and his many friends.

May he rest in peace.

Funeral to arrive at St. Patrick's Church Portlaw on Friday the 31st of December for requiem Mass on arrival at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Gerard Murray

Kilrickle, Loughrea, Galway / Navan, Meath / Blackrock, Dublin / Waterford



The death has taken place of Gerard Murray, Manues, Kilrickle, Loughrea, Co.Galway. (peacefully) December 28th 2021. Predeceased by his parents Peter and Elizabeth; sisters Bridìn and Kathleen. Gerard will be very sadly missed by his sisters Ena and Gretta; brother Denis; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Gerard Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 10 o'clock in St. Mary's Church, kilrickle. Burial afterwards in Killalaghton Cemetery.

The death has occurred of MOLLY RYAN (née BARRY)

St. Ignatius Street, Waterford City, Waterford



Predeceased by her brother Denny, sister Rita and all her in-laws.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Séan, beloved daughter Stephanie, grandchildren Séan, Bróna and Tommy, son-in-law Alan, brothers Jimmy, John and Paul, sisters Bridie, Betty, Eileen and Kathleen, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Molly Rest in Peace

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Friday from 3 pm with prayers at 4 pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10:30 am in Ballybricken Church followed by burial in St.Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner.

Molly's funeral cortége will be walking from Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street at 10:15 am on Saturday for Mass on arrival at 10:30 am and also passing her residence en route to St. Mary's Cemetery at 11.15 am approximately giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects.

The death has occurred of John GRIFFIN

Ard na Coille, Dunmore East, Waterford

Died December 24th 2021

John will be sadly missed by his son Sean, sister Marian , brother-in-law Paul, nephew Dale; Sarah and Gary, family and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home Johnstown, Waterford on Thursday 30th December from 6 to 7pm.

Private cremation to follow

The death has occurred of John (Johnny) ROBINSON

Crooke, Passage East, Waterford

Predeceased by his brother Philip.

He will be sadly missed by his wife Maureen, daughter Elaine (New Zealand), sister May, brother Michael, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing in Tom Hennessy's Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Thursday 30th December from 4.00pm until 5.00pm.

Cremation in the Island Crematorium, Cork on Friday 31st December at 1.00pm please follow the link below to view service in the Island Crematorium from 1.00pm