PWC Scholarship awarded to two WIT students

(Photo: George Goulding WIT)
The 23rd annual PricewaterhouseCoopers Scholarship has been jointly awarded to Rachel Petcu and Christina Roche.
Two other students, Garce Finlari and Emanuela Raparelli received Merit Awards.
The PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) Scholarship is an annual award given to a high achieving student or students who have completed Year One of the BA (Hons) in Accounting programme.
Although primarily based on academic achievement, it also involves an interview process with PWC, who then award the scholarship based on the combination of both. Merit awards are given to other very high achieving students.
The scholarship has been running for 23 years and many past recipients have gone on to train with PWC and to pursue very successful careers in the accountancy field.
