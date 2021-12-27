WIT are offering new organic and biological agriculture programmes

Soil Health and Water Management; and Livestock Management in Organic and Biological Agriculture are open for registration at Waterford Institute of Technology.

Two courses will start in mid-February, with applications closing on January 21.

Both programmes are component parts of a MSc in Organic and Biological Agriculture.

Head of the School of Science and Computing, Professor Peter McLoughlin said that graduates of these programmes may wish to apply the knowledge and practices learned in primary commercial production, provide support and technical advice to growers and farmers, or may opt to remain in a research, development and innovation environment.

They may also use their applied knowledge and skills in public service for the development of supportive agricultural, climate, and environmental policy.

Upon successful completion of individual Level 9 certificates, the learner can graduate with a Certificate in Organic and Biological Production (30 credits), a Postgraduate Diploma in Organic and Biological Agriculture (60 credits), or indeed complete the full (90 credit) MSc in Organic and Biological Agriculture.

These two courses will run from the week starting 14 February 2022 with applications closing on 21 January.