16 Dec 2021

Waterford people encouraged to take up booster vaccine in walk-in centres

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

Covid-19 booster vaccines are available on a walk-in/no appointment necessary basis in clinics at the five Vaccination Centres in the South East.

The walk-in clinics are for those aged 50 and over.

Waterford's walk-in vaccination centre is located at WIT Arena, Carriganore, Waterford, Eircode X91 XD96.

The other vaccination centres in the South East are located at:

Carlow (the Woodford Dolmen Hotel, Eircode R93 N207),
Clonmel, Co. Tipperary (the Clonmel Park Hotel, Eircode E91 XON7),
Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford (the CWCW Astro Centre, Bellefield, Enniscorthy, Eircode Y21 W640),
Kilkenny (Cillín Hill Events Centre, Eircode R95 T294) and
Waterford (WIT Arena, Carriganore, Waterford, Eircode X91 XD96).

Details on walk-in centres can be found here.

Up until December 12 and including the booster vaccines, the South East has seen a total of 496,734 vaccines given out at the five dedicated vaccination centres.

Waterford has seen 164,960 doses administered.

Click here for additional information.

