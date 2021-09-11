Tánaiste very encouraged about Waterford company's investment plans
An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says he has been "very encouraged" by the investment plans of Sanofi, following a meeting this week with their management team
The Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment tweeted this week that he had a "very encouraging meeting with the Sanofi
senior management team to discuss its significant investment plans for Waterford".
He outlined that they also discussed how the Government can help develop a talent pool for the South East.
Also discussed at the meeting was Sanofi's forthcoming booster vaccine and how Europe can stay at forefront of healthcare innovation.
In recent months, Sanofi announced that it is to invest €630,000 in a three-year programme driven by a team at its biopharmaceutical and medical device site in Waterford.
This aims to raise environmental awareness and reduce plastic consumption.
Sanofi, is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health.
It employs more than 100,000 people in 100 countries.
