Gardaí appeal to find boy who went missing from Waterford three weeks ago
Gardaí in Waterford are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Jimmy O’Reilly, who is missing from his home in Williamstown, Co. Waterford since August 20, 2021.
Jimmy is described as being 5 foot 5 inches in height with a broad build. He has brown hair and blue eyes. It is not known what Jimmy was wearing at the time he went missing.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
