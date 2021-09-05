Covid-19 vaccine advice changed for women in early pregnancy

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) is now advising people to receive the Covid mRNA vaccination at any stage of pregnancy.

The advice comes after several updates to the national vaccination program, including the recommendation of an additional dose for immuno-compromised individuals from the ages of 12 and up.

Vaccination during pregnancy was initially recommended between 14 and 36 weeks gestation. This restriction has now been lifted due to what the Department of Health has called "the growing body of evidence on the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination".

Minister for Health, Simon Donnelly, said, "I am aware that many pregnant people and their partners will have questions about this update to the vaccination programme, and I encourage anyone who has any concerns to engage with their obstetric care team and the many trusted sources of information available in order to make the best decision for you and your baby."

Minister Donnelly said he is working on implementing the recommendations "as soon as possible".