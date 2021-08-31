Back to Reality: Tips for Studying post-Covid

Some consider COVID-19 to be one of the biggest disruptors to education in modern history. While we won’t know its full impact for years to come, what we do know is that it’s time to put it behind us, as best we can, and work together to renew our focus on achieving academic excellence at every level.

At Revise, our outstanding team of teachers is eager to get back to the classroom providing quality tools, solutions, and support to students of all ages and abilities. We’re committed to doing what it takes to increase student preparation and motivation for their studies, careers, and futures.

In the words of Scottish-born inventor, scientist, and engineer Alexander Graham Bell, “Before anything else, preparation is the key to success.”

Making up for time lost during the pandemic can be accomplished the same way students historically have been getting ahead – by putting in more hours of quality study time. In almost all cases, the hard work pays off.

We’ve been offering in-person Grinds and supervised study since 2006. We started offering online Grinds in 2020, and our skilled teachers adapted and improvised to make online learning as interactive and engaging as if students

were present in an actual classroom. Being academically and emotionally prepared for any test, not just the Junior or Leaving Certs, requires going above and beyond the traditional call of duty.

Whoever said, “Fake it until you make it,” wasn’t referring to Maths theories or constructions, and they had likely never experienced the Leaving Certification. As parents and educators, we must encourage students to set ambitious goals and strive to achieve their personal best. Here are some tips for helping your child get excited about learning again and motivated to take a giant leap forward academically.

Consider your study space. If you’re studying at home, make sure your room is quiet and free of distractions. If you prefer studying at school or with a group, take advantage of our evening and weekend opportunities for fully vaccinated students. We find most youths love the structure and discipline. Create a study plan with incremental increases in time and effort. For instance, don’t push yourself too hard during the first few weeks but rather build your study endurance over time. It WILL get easier. Determine if you need extra help from Revise. We believe the quality of our grinds is unmatched, and we’re offering special back-to-school rates. Take time off from study to exercise and have fun with friends. Plus, take advantage of our free strength and conditioning classes available to students, parents, and teachers every Friday.

Closing the learning gap and getting back on track is vital for all of us. An essential tool for positive academic performance is staying healthy and fit both mentally and physically. Besides, learning is more effective and fun when you get enough sleep and eat a healthy diet.

For 5th and 6th year students, an innovative get-fit-for-study app, EKKER, guides youth to improve study habits and performance while maintaining a healthy mind and body through diet and exercise. EKKER’s data-tracking technology monitors quality study time and patterns, enabling students to work smarter, not longer.

As our children prepare for a new school year, it’s up to teachers, parents, grandparents, friends, and other family members to recognize and support the importance of taking education seriously through commitment and preparation while developing healthy habits and lifestyles at the same time.

There’s no winning formula better than the triple threat of work quality, exercise, and confidence. Our country needs more educated people to solve problems, discover innovations, and make the world a better place. Now, let’s get back to reality and make it a smarter one.