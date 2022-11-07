Irish Museum of Time commended at the 2022 World Tourism Awards

A Waterford museum was the only representative at the World Tourism Awards over the weekend, receiving an impressive commendation.

The glittering awards evening for the World Tourism Awards took place on Sunday evening (November 6th) in London and invited to the event as the only Irish finalists selected for the 2022 awards was the Irish Museum of Time in Waterford.

The British Guild of Travel Writers is the UK's leading organisation of travel media professionals, established in 1960. The Guild is a rubber stamp of quality. The name stands for reliability and respectability in the fiercely competitive world of travel journalism. The criteria for membership of the guild is incredibly tough – and every single one of the guild's 270 members has to satisfy an annual audit to retain Guild membership.

At the very high-profile awards ceremony which was hosted on the eve of the annual tourism event that is, World Travel Market the Irish Museum of Time was showcased to the audience filled with around 340 ambassadors, ministers of state, travel & tourism CEOs and their top executives, PRs and key travel editors, journalists and bloggers even Sir Michael Palin.

The winner on the evening was announced as the British Museum Holocaust Exhibition and the Irish Museum of Time was commended.

Speaking of the event Waterford Treasures Director Eamonn McEneaney said: "We are absolutely honoured to be the only Irish finalist at these 2022 world awards. It is an incredible achievement to get that far alone and to receive a commendation is something we are hugely proud of.

"The audience at this event includes the key people who steer travel trends, promote and of course book tours in destinations so being showcased as the only Irish finalist to this influential audience will see Waterford reap the rewards into the future. It really positioned the museum and the city as a top class destination on the global travel stage," Mr McEneaney said.

The Irish Museum of Time opened to visitors in 2021 and it is the fifth museum as part of the Waterford Treasures suite in Waterford.

Visitors can enjoy a ‘Freedom of Waterford’ ticket enabling them to access all of the museums, Christ Chuch Cathedral and a guided walking tour under one ticket price 7 days per week. For further details see www.waterfordtreasures.com