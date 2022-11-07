Search

07 Nov 2022

Irish Museum of Time commended at the 2022 World Tourism Awards

Irish Museum of Time commended at the 2022 World Tourism Awards

Reporter:

David Power

07 Nov 2022 10:53 PM

A Waterford museum was the only representative at the World Tourism Awards over the weekend, receiving an impressive commendation.

The glittering awards evening for the World Tourism Awards took place on Sunday evening (November 6th) in London and invited to the event as the only Irish finalists selected for the 2022 awards was the Irish Museum of Time in Waterford.

The British Guild of Travel Writers is the UK's leading organisation of travel media professionals, established in 1960. The Guild is a rubber stamp of quality. The name stands for reliability and respectability in the fiercely competitive world of travel journalism. The criteria for membership of the guild is incredibly tough – and every single one of the guild's 270 members has to satisfy an annual audit to retain Guild membership.

At the very high-profile awards ceremony which was hosted on the eve of the annual tourism event that is, World Travel Market the Irish Museum of Time was showcased to the audience filled with around 340 ambassadors, ministers of state, travel & tourism CEOs and their top executives, PRs and key travel editors, journalists and bloggers even Sir Michael Palin.

The winner on the evening was announced as the British Museum Holocaust Exhibition and the Irish Museum of Time was commended.

Speaking of the event Waterford Treasures Director Eamonn McEneaney said: "We are absolutely honoured to be the only Irish finalist at these 2022 world awards. It is an incredible achievement to get that far alone and to receive a commendation is something we are hugely proud of.

"The audience at this event includes the key people who steer travel trends, promote and of course book tours in destinations so being showcased as the only Irish finalist to this influential audience will see Waterford reap the rewards into the future. It really positioned the museum and the city as a top class destination on the global travel stage," Mr McEneaney said.

The Irish Museum of Time opened to visitors in 2021 and it is the fifth museum as part of the Waterford Treasures suite in Waterford.

Visitors can enjoy a ‘Freedom of Waterford’ ticket enabling them to access all of the museums, Christ Chuch Cathedral and a guided walking tour under one ticket price 7 days per week. For further details see www.waterfordtreasures.com 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media