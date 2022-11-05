Search

05 Nov 2022

Waterford to welcome one of Ireland's best live acts

Waterford to welcome one of Ireland's best live acts

Reporter:

David Power

05 Nov 2022 5:53 PM

Music lovers are in for a treat on Wednesday November 16th as The Scratch and special guests the SETU Guitar Ensemble, take to Garner Lane Arts Centre Waterford. 

The Scratch are one of the most popular live acts on the Irish music scene at the moment. 

They performed a much-acclaimed set at Electric Picnic in September. 

From a running mosh to a member joining them onstage to sing solo, their performance was one of the highlights of the music festival in Stradbally. 

The high-octane gig featuring a special Riverdance appearance and rousing vocals had one of the main tents at the festival in raptures for their set. 

The Dublin based band started from humble beginnings, busking on the streets of Dublin City where they showcased their unique mix of acoustic guitar, trad, and high intensity metal melodies.

The Scratch have sold out shows across Ireland and the UK. The release of their EP,  ‘The Whole Buzz’ in 2019, cemented them as one of the best acts in the country.

The band has over 10,000 Instagram followers and well over 800,000 views across their YouTube channel is easy to see why the anticipation for this event is so high!

Doors open at 7:30pm for the Waterford gig.

Garter Lane Arts Centre is located in the heart of Waterford city and is a vibrant venue for music fanatics and has a reputation for hosting fantastic live and is a true must visit venue when the opportunity is available.  

Tickets are available from €20 the box office or at https://garterlane.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173633370.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media