Waterford to welcome one of Ireland's best live acts

Music lovers are in for a treat on Wednesday November 16th as The Scratch and special guests the SETU Guitar Ensemble, take to Garner Lane Arts Centre Waterford.

The Scratch are one of the most popular live acts on the Irish music scene at the moment.

They performed a much-acclaimed set at Electric Picnic in September.

From a running mosh to a member joining them onstage to sing solo, their performance was one of the highlights of the music festival in Stradbally.

The high-octane gig featuring a special Riverdance appearance and rousing vocals had one of the main tents at the festival in raptures for their set.

The Dublin based band started from humble beginnings, busking on the streets of Dublin City where they showcased their unique mix of acoustic guitar, trad, and high intensity metal melodies.

The Scratch have sold out shows across Ireland and the UK. The release of their EP, ‘The Whole Buzz’ in 2019, cemented them as one of the best acts in the country.

The band has over 10,000 Instagram followers and well over 800,000 views across their YouTube channel is easy to see why the anticipation for this event is so high!

Doors open at 7:30pm for the Waterford gig.

Garter Lane Arts Centre is located in the heart of Waterford city and is a vibrant venue for music fanatics and has a reputation for hosting fantastic live and is a true must visit venue when the opportunity is available.

Tickets are available from €20 the box office or at https://garterlane.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173633370.