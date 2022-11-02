Gardaí seek help to find missing Waterford teenager

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Brianna Coffey, who is missing from Dungarvan, County Waterford since the 31st of October, 2022.
Brianna is described as approximately 5’ 4” in height, of slim build, with dark brown / black hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on Brianna’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on 058 48600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
