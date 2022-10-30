Search

30 Oct 2022

Driver in Waterford caught travelling well above speed limit

Driver in Waterford caught travelling well above speed limit

Reporter:

David Power

30 Oct 2022 11:53 AM

A speeding motorist has been stopped by gardaí in Waterford travelling at 50 kilometres over the speed limit. 

Waterford Gardaí conducted speed checks recently when they detected a car travelling at 150kph in a 100kph zone.

The driver was stopped and was issued a fixed charge penalty notice.

It appears that the timing of the offence is unfortunate for the driver as fines for a host of motoring offences doubled this week and came into effect on Thursday. 

It was confirmed this week that fines for 16 road safety offences including speeding and using a phone while driving were to rise in costs, by Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton.

The fine for speeding doubled from €80 to €160 from Thursday, October 27, while the fine for using a mobile phone went up from €60 to €120. The fine for not wearing a seatbelt and for failing to ensure that a child is properly restrained also increased to €120.

The fine for a learner permit holder driving a vehicle unaccompanied also increased from €80 to €160, while the penalty for novice and learner drivers not displaying ‘L’ or ‘N’ plates doubled to €120.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media