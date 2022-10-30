Driver in Waterford caught travelling well above speed limit

A speeding motorist has been stopped by gardaí in Waterford travelling at 50 kilometres over the speed limit.
Waterford Gardaí conducted speed checks recently when they detected a car travelling at 150kph in a 100kph zone.
The driver was stopped and was issued a fixed charge penalty notice.
It appears that the timing of the offence is unfortunate for the driver as fines for a host of motoring offences doubled this week and came into effect on Thursday.
It was confirmed this week that fines for 16 road safety offences including speeding and using a phone while driving were to rise in costs, by Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton.
The fine for speeding doubled from €80 to €160 from Thursday, October 27, while the fine for using a mobile phone went up from €60 to €120. The fine for not wearing a seatbelt and for failing to ensure that a child is properly restrained also increased to €120.
The fine for a learner permit holder driving a vehicle unaccompanied also increased from €80 to €160, while the penalty for novice and learner drivers not displaying ‘L’ or ‘N’ plates doubled to €120.
