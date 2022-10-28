Search

28 Oct 2022

Waterford Digital Award winners to be announced tonight

Reporter:

David Power

28 Oct 2022 1:53 PM

The winners of the first ever Waterford Digital Awards are set to be announced later this evening. 

Waterford Local Enterprise Office, together with Waterford City and County Council are hosting their first Waterford Digital Awards in Dooley’s Hotel on 28th October 2022.

The Awards aim to recognise and reward SMEs based in County Waterford who have developed their ecommerce and digital platforms as part of their product offering.

The Awards are open to all businesses with less than 10 full time employees based in County Waterford.

Jacqui Gaule, Senior Enterprise Development Officer with Local Enterprise Office Waterford explained the importance of these awards: "For the past number of years the Local Enterprise Offices have been promoting the importance of online sales. Through training and Trading Online Vouchers many of our clients have transitioned to include digital sales and promotional platforms.

"This development has reaped rewards for many, especially during the pandemic These awards are an opportunity to reward those who have made the extra effort".

The award categories are:

Best E Commerce Website
Best Business to Business Website
Best Business to Customer Website
Best Export Website
Best Animation/Storytelling Website
Best in social media 
Overall Website/social media of the Year  

Each category will have up to four shortlisted entrants who will be selected after an evaluation of their website/social media platforms by independent expert judges. 

The winner of each category will receive €1,000 towards technical advice, photography, videography and marketing.

The overall winner will receive €2,500 in cash.

Local News

