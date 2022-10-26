ALERT: Volunteers needed for Nire Valley Drop

Volunteers are needed for the Nire Valley Drop
The Nire Valley Drop 2022 is being held this Sunday, October 30 in aid of the Mill Field Development Fund and Ballymacarbry Ladies Football Club have issued an appeal for volunteers to come forward to help on the day.
The event is clashing with the men's senior football county final, where the Nire will take on Rathgormack in Walsh Park at 2pm.
This clash means that there may be a shortage of volunteers for The Drop. Stewards are needed to stand at certain spots in the woods to direct cyclists and simply be on stand-by to contact help in the event of an accident. If anyone is free to steward would they please make contact with the club.
It's all in aid of the field development fund so any help would be greatly appreciated by the club.
A massive weekend lies ahead for the Blues as they host Shelbourne at the RSC in the FAI Cup semi-final on Sunday - Kick-off is at 4.45pm. PIC: Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.