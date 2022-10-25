SERIAL CUTTER: Gardai investigating seriously bizarre crime wave near Waterford border

Gardai are investigating a seriously bizarre crime wave just over the Waterford border.

The mystery continues to deepen in South Kilkenny as a number of large road signs have been cut down in the area.

The latest incident is believed to have occurred between October 1 and October 20 at Ballynoony, Mullinavat.

Gardaí investigating this most recent act of criminal damage reported that speed limit warning signs were cut down and left at the roadside.

Anyone with any information or dash cam footage of the incident is asked to contact Mooncoin Garda Station.

Last October, a similar incident occurred with the cutting down of a road safety and speed sign also near Mullinavat.

A few weeks on from that incident, Windgap/Tullahought correspondent Jimmy Walsh reported that a fourth signpost in a short matter of weeks in the locality was floored.

The pole supporting a Lingaun Valley tourist information fingerpost on the road between Killamery and Windgap was cut down with what looked to be a portable angle grinder.

The severed pole and damaged fingerpost was left at the scene.

The activity has been condemned by local community groups and by one local councillor who branded the behaviour of the culprit(s) as 'stupid'.

Until the individual(s) responsible are held to account, locals will be left wondering - which road sign is next?