RTÉ's 'At Your Service’ looking for Waterford hospitality businesses to take part in new series

Would you like to get business advice from brothers John and Francis Brennan for your hospitality venture, because an opportunity to work with them is up for grabs.

The renowned hoteliers are looking for four businesses to take part in their new series of ‘At Your Service’, which is currently in development for RTÉ One.

"We are looking for applications from a range of businesses in the hospitality sector," Francis Brennan said.

"It could be a hotel or self-catering cottage, a tea-room or restaurant or even a glamping site or caravan park. Any type of tourist attraction will be considered so a farm diversification project or renovated historic house could apply as long as they feel they would benefit from our advice," he added.

This new four-part series is currently being developed by leading independent production company Waddell Media for RTÉ in 2023, but needs business owners to get in touch now to express their interest in taking part, so filming can be planned in the coming months.

Maggi Gibson, Executive Producer of At Your Service says: "This new series is a wonderful opportunity for hospitality owners to work with John and Francis to explore new approaches, systems and strategies to deliver a quality service for their customers. We’re planning to produce four one-hour programmes, following a different business in each episode".

So, if you are the owner of a hospitality venue or tourist attraction in Ireland, Waddell Media would love to hear from you. Please contact Maggi Gibson or Aoife Nic Con Midhe via email in the first instance for an application form on maggi@waddellmedia.com or aoife@waddellmedia.com.