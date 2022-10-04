Road in Waterford village closed for two days due to surfacing works

A local road in a Waterford village will be closed for two days due to surfacing works.
The L7072 Shanakill, Rathgormack is inaccessible to traffic today (Tuesday October 4) and tomorrow (Wednesday October 5) to facilitate the works.
Diversions are in place.
