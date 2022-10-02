Waterford school receives planning permission for works on existing hockey pitches

Planning permission for the improvement of hockey pitches at a Waterford school has been granted.
According to Waterford City and County Council, St Angela's Ursuline Convent on Ballytruckle Road
Works will involve the realignment and improvement of the existing hockey pitches to include 4x20m lighting poles on the main pitch and 2x18m lighting poles on the training pitch, the construction of a new viewing area at the main pitch and the construction of a central access path between pitches.
Permission also includes the construction of a ball skills wall, realignment of an internal road, and the construction of security fencing and all associated works.
The application has been greenlit along with 8 conditions.
