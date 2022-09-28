Search

28 Sept 2022

JOB FAIRY: Retained firefighters needed in two Waterford towns

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

28 Sept 2022 12:53 PM

A job listing for retained firefighters in two Waterford towns has been published by Waterford City and County Council. 

According to the advertisement, applicants based in Portlaw and Kilmacthomas are encouraged to apply if interested. 

Applicants must reside and, if employed, work within 3km distance or 5 minutes travelling of the Fire Station which will allow him/her to respond within the turnout time as set by the Chief Fire Office. 

People applying must hold a full undendorsed Class B driving licence or provisional Class B driving licence, provide proof of release from workplace to respond to fire calls if necessary, and be over 18 and under 55 years old. 

Annual retained allowance for firefighters ranges from €8,359 for between 0 and 2 years service to €11,446 for over 10 years of service, with a clothing allowance and additional payment for attendance at fires and drills. 

The closing date is Friday September 30 at 4pm. 

