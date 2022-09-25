Planning permission granted for construction of 99 homes in Waterford townland

Planning permission for the construction of 99 homes in a Waterford townland has been granted.
Waterford City and County Council greenlit the application from S & K Carey Ltd this week for the dwellings which will be situated on Killure Road in Kilcohan.
Several styles of houses will be constructed, including three and four bedroom semi-detached units with optional sunroom and attic conversion, mid-terrace units, single-storey detached units and end-of-terrace units.
The proposed development will include pedestrian access, vehicular entrance and alterations to public footpath from the public road, carparking spaces, bicycle parking area, and public open space.
Foul and surface drainage, street lighting, landscaping, boundary treatments, alterations of site levels and all ancillary site development works necessary to facilitate the development are also included.
