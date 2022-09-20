Two roads in Waterford closed today (September 20) to facilitate surfacing works

Waterford roads are closed to traffic today (September 20) to facilitate road surfacing works.
According to Waterford City and County Council, the R685 Ballinattin and Ballinattin Lane will be inaccessible to motorists.
Diversions in place.
R685 Ballinattin , Ballinattin Lane, roads closed Tuesday 20/09/2022 to facilitate road surfacing works. Diversions in place. #RoadAlert https://t.co/VMLebmUh4i— Waterford City & County Council (@WaterfordCounci) September 19, 2022
The two schemes which are the first developer owned sites to be advertised for affordable housing nationally and marks a very significant milestone.
Jigsaw saw a 104% increase in demand for its online Live Chat service, and a 144% increase in demand for its email support
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.