13 Sept 2022

Applications for €30k refurbishment grants now open to Waterford property owners

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

13 Sept 2022 5:53 PM

Applications for refurbishment grants are now open to Waterford property owners seeking to develop their vacant properties for occupation. 

The Croí Cónaithe (Town) Fund I Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant offers funds of up to €30,000 to convert vacant and derelict properties into principal private residences. 

Where refurbishment costs are expected to exceed the standard grant of up to €30,000, a maximum top-up grant of €20,000 will be available where the property is confirmed by the applicant to be derelict (i.e. structurally unsound and dangerous) or if the property is already on the Derelict Sites Register. 

According to the grant eligibility criteria, properties must be used as a principal private residence upon completion of works, and must be vacant for two years or more and built before 1993. 

The fund was established to support the future growth and development of towns and villages across Ireland by delivering
the sustainable reuse of vacant properties as new homes. 

Click here for all eligibility criteria and further information. 

All queries in relation to the scheme can be sent to: vacanthomes@waterfordcouncil.ie 

Local News

