Stop-Go system in place for two days in Waterford coastal town

A traffic management system is in place in a Waterford coastal town from today (September 12) until Wednesday (September 14).
According to Waterford City and County Council, the Stop-Go system is in operation for the next two days along the R-675 Clonea Road at Sallybrook Estate in Dungarvan to progress road surfacing works.
Motorists are advised to proceed with caution.
