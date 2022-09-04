Search

04 Sept 2022

Planning permission sought for extensions at Waterford primary and secondary school

Mary MCFadden

04 Sept 2022 7:53 PM

Planning applications for single-storey extensions at two Waterford schools have been submitted to Waterford City and County Council. 

The separate applications - submitted by the Boards of Management of St Mary's National School and Mercy Secondary School - were received by the council this week (August 28). 

If granted, construction of a new single storey extension (consisting of two classrooms, six resource rooms and one Assisted User WC) can begin at St Mary's in Ballygunner. 

Permission also includes a link corridor, roof-mounted PV panels and the construction of a new car parking area located to the front of the school. 

The application for works at Mercy Secondary School on Ozanam Street in Waterford City includes the construction of a single storey extension to the existing building, as well as all associated site works.  

Decisions on both applications are expected by the end of September 2022. 

Local News

