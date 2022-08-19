Work begins on new social housing unit development in Waterford

Work has begun on a new social housing development in Waterford which will provide almost 50 new houses, close to the city centre.
Waterford City and County Council is pleased to announce that construction has started on a new social housing development at Ballygunner.
The development, Plás Mhic Ginn/McGinn Place, is funded by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage under the Housing for All programme and will consist of 49 new social housing units.
Philip Blake, Executive Architect with Waterford City and County Council said: “We are delighted to commence work on this project which will see the delivery of 49 homes, all appointed to the highest standards in the sought-after area of Ballygunner, and close to schools, amenities and a stone’s throw from the city centre”.
Cleary Doyle Construction is the main contractor and the design team is led by Van Dijk Architects.
