Man arrested after drugs valued at over €50,000 are seized in Waterford

A man was arrested after illegal drugs with an estimated street value of €51,000 were seized along with €3,000 in cash in Waterford city.
Waterford Drugs Unit carried out a number of searches under warrant in the city in recent days.
One male was arrested and detained at Waterford Garda Station on suspicious of cultivation of cannabis for sale or supply.
Seizures of controlled substances with a street value of €51,000 and €3,000 in cash were made.
Investigations are ongoing and a file is being prepared for directions of the DPP.
The Perseid meteor shower is set to light up the night skies in what is considered one of the highlights of the year for star gazers.
Davy Fitzgerald returns to the Déise to manage the Waterford senior hurlers on a two-year term with an option for a third year. PIC: Sportsfile
