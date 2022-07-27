WATERFORD WEATHER: more scattered showers on the way

This morning will be largely dry in Waterford with hazy sunny spells and isolated showers. Cloud will increase during the afternoon and evening and a few scattered showers will develop. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees with a light southeasterly or variable breeze.

Met Éireann forecasts it will be coolest in the northwest, with a light northwesterly or variable breeze.

Any showers will clear early tonight to leave a mix of cloud and clear spells but more may develop in the southeast later. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees in a light easterly or variable breeze. A few short-lived mist patches may form around dawn.

Tonight will be dry for most as showers largely die out. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 11 degrees in a light and variable breeze.

Tomorrow morning will be dry for most with sunny spells.

It will be a warmer day in Waterford, according to Met Éireann, with temperatures expected to hit 20C from 12 noon until 7pm.

Thursday night will be dry with clear spells and a few shallow patches of mist and fog forming around dawn. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in a light southeasterly or variable breeze.

It will be mostly dry with sunny spells on Friday morning, however cloud will build in the west and patches of light rain or drizzle will develop near the coast where it will become breezy.

Cloud will increase across the rest of the country during the afternoon and evening bringing outbreaks of rain or drizzle. Some heavy bursts are possible in the west and north where the rain may be persistent for a time. Highest temperatures of 17 to 23 degrees in a light to moderate south to southwest wind, fresh at times near the west and northwest coast.

The rain will ease off and become patchy on Friday night. It will be milder than recent nights with temperatures staying above 14 to 16 degrees, in a light to moderate westerly wind.