Waterford FC sign former Manchester United youngster

Waterford FC have recently announced the signing of former Manchester United, Fulham and Huddersfield youngster Remi Thompson for the remainder of the 2022 SSE Airtricity First Division season.
✍️ Waterford FC is pleased to announce the signing of Remi Thompson for the remainder of the 2022 SSE Airtricity First Division season.— Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) July 17, 2022
The 20-year-old attacking midfielder learned his trade with Fulham FC before moving to Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/UjjuVJxrkF
20-year-old Thompson, who was most recently playing for Merstham in the Isthmian League Division One South, is an English attacking midfielder.
Thompson said: "I'm really happy to be here. I've been down to a couple of matches recently and you can see it's a great club to be around. The fans, the stadium, and all the people working behind the scenes make it a good place to come and play football.”
The Blues take on Longford Town at the RSC this Friday in their next League of Ireland First Division fixture.
