Waterford RPU urges drivers to slow down after detecting 5 speeding vehicles in one day

Waterford Roads Policing Unit (RPU) is urging drivers to slow down after the detection of five speeding motorists in one day.
Gardaí attached to Waterford RPU caught the vehicles travelling at excessive speeds while operating a speed detection point recently in Clonea-Power village.
The area is in a 50km/h zone.
Two motorists were caught speeding at 89km/h, with others detected travelling at 86km/h, 84km/h, and 76km/h.
A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice of €80 & 3 penalty points were issued to each driver.
Gardaí attached to Waterford RPU operated a speed detection checkpoint in a 50 kph zone in Clonea-Power village. The following speeds were detected. A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice of €80 & 3 penalty points issued to each driver.#SlowDown
