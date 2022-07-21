ALERT: Rice Bridge lift planned in Waterford today (July 21)

The Waterford public is being notified of a Rice Bridge lift planned for today (Thursday July 21).
Motorists are advised to plan ahead as the lift is due to take place at approximately 2pm.
Rice Bridge lift Thursday 21st July @ 1400 #RoadAlert https://t.co/BeLPixrT5q— Waterford City & County Council (@WaterfordCounci) July 20, 2022
The reminder was issued by the Map Alert service and Waterford City and Council Council via their Twitter page.
The Tentative List is an inventory of natural and cultural heritage sites that may have potential to demonstrate Outstanding Universal Value
The Climate Ready Academy Sustainability Reporting Masterclass will take place virtually via Zoom on Thursday July 28, from 1pm to 2pm
On this day in 2009, one of the best footballers in the world made his Real Madrid debut against Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght Stadium. PIC: Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.