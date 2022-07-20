Search

20 Jul 2022

Waterford road to close for August to allow footpath repairs

Photo: Google Maps

Reporter:

David Power

20 Jul 2022 8:53 PM

A road near Lismore is set to be closed for most of August to allow footpath reconstruction, Waterford City and County Council has confirmed. 

Under Section 75 Roads Act 1993, the council will close the N72 at Ballyrafter, Lismore to through traffic from 2nd to 26th August, 2022 to facilitate road pavement reconstruction.

The road will be fully closed, including overnight, for the full closure period.

Diversion Routes:
• Heading East:
HGV’s to divert at Tallow onto R634 to the N25, At Rincrew Roundabout follow N25 to Dungarvan.

All other traffic turn left at Ballyrafter service station and follow R668 (Vee Road) then R669 (Melleray Road) to Cappoquin

• Heading West:
HGVs turn left onto R671 at Welcome Inn towards Clashmore to N25, then N25 to Rincrew Roundabout, then R634 towards Tallow.

All other traffic turn left at Avonmore Bridge, Cappoquin, follow L1018 to Kilahaly Bridge, then 1017 to Lismore.

