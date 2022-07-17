JOB FAIRY: Waterford council seeks firefighter for retained role

Waterford City and Council Council are seeking applications for the role of county firefighter.
A recruitment notice posted on social media on Friday (July 15) stated, "We are recruiting retained firefighter [for] Dunmore East, Kilmacthomas and Portlaw."
The application requires evidence of a high degree of self-discipline, evidence of working with members of the public, and evidence of being physically fit.
It also requires evidence of ability to work in hazardous conditions, including at heights and in confined spaces, and the inclusion of two references.
According to the notice, the closing date is 4pm on Friday July 22.
Anyone interested in applying can click this link to fill out the form.
