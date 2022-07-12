Road diversions in place on busy Waterford route following 'serious' traffic accident

Traffic diversions remain in place following a serious road traffic crash near Kilmacthomas this morning.
It happened shortly after 8 am on the N25, near McGrath's Cross.
Gardaí say the road is currently closed and is likely to remain closed for some time.
Advice from gardai is that traffic coming from Dungarvan to Waterford must turn at McGrath's Cross along Old Waterford Road and reenter the N25 at Griffins Garage.
Traffic coming from Waterford to Dungarvan will have to turn for Stradbally and reenter N25 at McGrath's Cross.
Motorists have been urged to avoid this area, if possible.
