Permission granted to construct housing development in Waterford village

A plan to construct a housing development in a Waterford village has been granted planning permission.
Waterford City and County Council yesterday (June 16 2022) greenlit the application - initially submitted in June 2021 - for the construction of 35 dwellings in Farrangarret, Ardmore.
The dwellings will consist of one two-storey detached four-bed house, four two-storey semi-detached four-bed houses, twenty six two-storey semi-detached three-bed houses, two two-storey mid-terraced three-bed houses and two end-terrace three bed houses.
The planning permission also includes new landscaping and boundary treatments, public walkway with lighting from proposed development to Tower Hill, connection to existing estate road (The Cloisters), as well as all associated site works and foul and surface water drainage connections.
The permission is subject to a significant number of conditions (25).
