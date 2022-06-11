Have your say in shaping Waterford's Age Friendly strategy

Would you like to have a say in shaping Waterford's next Age Friendly Strategy for the county?

Waterford City and County Council and Waterford Age Friendly Alliance are inviting the public to participate in a series of workshops in the city and county, to help shape Waterford’s next Age Friendly Strategy.

Facilitated by Community Engagement Partners, the workshops will discuss topics such as community and health services, housing, active participation, transport, and isolation, with the view to developing a new strategy to ensure a better quality of life for older people.

Kevin Moynihan, Waterford City and County Council’s Age Friendly Programme Manager, is encouraging people to register and participate in the free workshops. “Waterford’s next Age Friendly Strategy will be shaped by the people it affects. It is crucial that these opinions are heard in order to implement a strategy that delivers a better quality of life for older people in Waterford.”

“The format of the workshops is quite informal and engaging. They will involve discussions in small groups as well as some full sessions for all participants and will be facilitated by Community Engagement Partners along with facilitators from the Social Inclusion Programme.”

The workshops will be held from 11am to 1pm in The Tower Hotel Waterford and from 2pm to 4pm in the Majestic Hotel Tramore on Thursday June 16th. The second series of workshops will take place from 11am to 1pm in The Park Hotel Dungarvan and from 2.30pm to 4.30pm at Lismore Heritage Centre on Friday, June 24th,

Places are free but limited. To book your place call James on 087-1322497 or for further information see www.waterfordcouncil.ie/agefriendly