Search

11 Jun 2022

Have your say in shaping Waterford's Age Friendly strategy

Have your say in shaping Waterford's Age Friendly strategy

Reporter:

David Power

11 Jun 2022 5:53 PM

Would you like to have a say in shaping Waterford's next Age Friendly Strategy for the county?

Waterford City and County Council and Waterford Age Friendly Alliance are inviting the public to participate in a series of workshops in the city and county, to help shape Waterford’s next Age Friendly Strategy.

Facilitated by Community Engagement Partners, the workshops will discuss topics such as community and health services, housing, active participation, transport, and isolation, with the view to developing a new strategy to ensure a better quality of life for older people.

Kevin Moynihan, Waterford City and County Council’s Age Friendly Programme Manager, is encouraging people to register and participate in the free workshops.  “Waterford’s next Age Friendly Strategy will be shaped by the people it affects.  It is crucial that these opinions are heard in order to implement a strategy that delivers a better quality of life for older people in Waterford.”

“The format of the workshops is quite informal and engaging.  They will involve discussions in small groups as well as some full sessions for all participants and will be facilitated by Community Engagement Partners along with facilitators from the Social Inclusion Programme.”

The workshops will be held from 11am to 1pm in The Tower Hotel Waterford and from 2pm to 4pm in the Majestic Hotel Tramore on Thursday June 16th.  The second series of workshops will take place from 11am to 1pm in The Park Hotel Dungarvan and from 2.30pm to 4.30pm at Lismore Heritage Centre on Friday, June 24th,

Places are free but limited.  To book your place call James on 087-1322497 or for further information see www.waterfordcouncil.ie/agefriendly

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media