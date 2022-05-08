New mentoring programme for Waterford’s Visual artists

The Arts Office, Waterford City and County Council has announced details of the Big Look online mentoring programme for visual artists.
This programme helps emerging visual artists with an existing practice in painting and/or drawing to make breakthroughs in their artistic practice by connecting them to artists they can learn from.
The scheme is open to artists who are resident in Waterford city and County Council administrative area and provides successful applicants support through a programme of online mentoring and exhibition opportunities.
You can learn more about this opportunity and apply here – https://www.biglook.art/pages/artist-online-mentoring-scheme
