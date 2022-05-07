Search

07 May 2022

New murals on display in outdoor performance space in Waterford

David Power

07 May 2022 5:53 PM

Waterford City and County Council enlisted The Walls Project (the company behind Waterford Walls) to work with students in four Dungarvan secondary schools to create murals for the new outdoor performance space in Fairlane Park, Dungarvan.

Facilitating artists Magda Karol and Jorge Ruiz worked with four groups of talented young artists to produce eight artworks to adorn the concrete benches at the space, with a theme of ‘the beauty and heritage of Dungarvan’.

"The students have produced some fantastic, eye-catching work and really captured the essence of Dungarvan and what it has to offer," a spokesperson for Waterford City and County Council said. 

They express their thanks to: Ard Scoil na nDéise, Dungarvan College, Dungarvan CBS, The Friary College, Creative Waterford and the Arts Office.

