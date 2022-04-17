Permission sought for almost 100 houses and childcare facility close to Waterford City

Almost 100 houses and a new childcare facility are planned for at the townlands of Bawndaw and Ballynamona at Carrickpherish Road, Gracedieu.

Planning permission is being sought for the construction of the mixed use development, 96 dwellings and the childcare facility, all totalling 12,359.60sq m gross floor space, at a site of approximately 3.97 hectares.

The development will consist of: 1. A single storey childcare facility (247.30 sq m gross floor space) with rooftop photovoltaic solar panel array, ancillary private outdoor play area (324 sq m), with set-down area (4 no. spaces) and dedicated vehicle parking/dropoff area (12 no. spaces).

A total of 96 no. dwellings are planned (totalling 12,112.30 sq m gross floor space) ranging in equivalent height between single and three storeys with private open space, each with rooftop photovoltaic solar panel arrays and 2 no. car parking spaces (totalling 192 car parking spaces).

The development will comprise 8 no. single storey two-bedroom semi-detached dwellings; 3 no. two storey three-bedroom terrace dwellings; 57 no. two storey three-bedroom semi-detached dwellings; 2 no. two storey four-bedroom detached dwellings; 2 no. three storey four-bedroom detached dwellings; 7 no. three storey four-bedroom terrace dwellings; 7 no. two storey four-bedroom semi-detached dwellings; and 10 no. three storey four-bedroom semi-detached dwellings.

The development will further consist of boundary treatments, private and public open spaces hard and soft landscaping, roads and pedestrian walkways, pedestrian accesses/permeability routes, services (incl. underground surface water attenuation storage), public lighting, and all other ancillary and associated site development works above and below ground level.

Primary vehicular and pedestrian access to the proposed development will be provided via a new site entrance and access road from Carrickpherish Road. A Natura Impact Statement will be submitted with the application

The application has been submitted by Kingscroft Developments Limited and was received by Waterford City and County Council on April 8 last.

No decision date has been set for the development.