Extension planned at University Hospital Waterford

A new extension is planned at University Hospital Waterford with a planning application submitted to the local authority this week.
If approved, the works will see a new extension being completed at the Outpatient Department at the hospital.
The development will consist of a two storey extension over the existing Outpatient Department building and new circulation core to serve all the levels of the building.
The accommodation is to include: consult rooms and associated support rooms.
Ancillary works will include: new site set down arrangement, links to the existing hospital and roof top plant enclosures.
The application is at pre-validation stage with a decision due from Waterford City and County Council on June 6 next.
