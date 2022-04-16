Cycle for SOS takes place in Waterford on Easter Sunday
The Waterford public are being urged to support the Cycle for SOS event to raise awareness for mental health and suicide on Easter Sunday, April 17.
The charity cycle, which will be the fundraiser's seventh year since its formation in 2015, will give people the option of partaking in a 50km or a 30 km cycle - with all proceeds going to Suicide or Survive (SOS).
Registration will begin on Easter Sunday morning (8am) at Crotty's Inn Lemybrien. The cycle will start at 9am.
The Waterford Cycle for mental health & suicide awareness returns this Easter Sunday April 17th with all proceeds to SOS. You can take on the 50k or 30k challenge. Register on link here - https://t.co/XtF4Fo95fS.— Suicide or Survive (@SuicideorSurviv) April 9, 2022
Get on your bike & ride !! @SuicideorSurviv @WaterfordCounci pic.twitter.com/Z0WXCo16ac
