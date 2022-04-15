WATCH: Basking Shark spotted off coast of Waterford
A basking shark was caught on camera off the coast of Kilfarrasy, County Waterford on Wednesday evening.
The shark, which is a regular visitor to Ireland's shores when the water is warmer from late spring to late summer, is the second-largest living fish in the world with only the whale shark being bigger.
Basking shark adults usually range from six to eight metres in length and they feed on microscopic animals called zooplankton.
Watch the Tramore Eco Group's footage of the basking shark at Kilfarrasy below:
Basking Shark, Kilfarrasy, Co Waterford this evening. @IWDGnews @Irishwildlife @BioDataCentre @BaskingIrish pic.twitter.com/jZml9LnpN2— Tramore Eco Group (@TramoreEcoGroup) April 13, 2022
